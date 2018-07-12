Accordia Golf Trust shuts three golf courses in Japan

ACCORDIA Golf Trust’s three golf courses in Japan have been shut amid flash flooding and landslides in western Japan.

The trust’s manager said after Thursday’s trading close that the three golf courses - Hongo Country Club, Takehara Country Club and Fukuoka Pheasant Country Club – are currently closed.

This is due to public road closures against possible landslides and repair works. There is no reported casualty at the golf courses, the trust manager said.

It added that several of the trust’s golf courses had suffered damage but to no material impact.