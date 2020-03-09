You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Accrelist: CPIB probing S$5,000 annual hongbao to unit's customer

Mon, Mar 09, 2020 - 11:43 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

A S$5,000 hongbao (red packet) to a customer was one of the focal points in a recent Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) probe involving the executive chairman of Accrelist and its subsidiary Jubilee Industries Holdings, Terence Tea, and two Jubilee senior management staff. 

One of the two Jubilee senior staff is Serene Tea Lay Sin, who is Mr Tea's sister and senior vice-president for the company's mechanical business unit.

The other staff is Natasha Teh, who handles business development and project management for Jubilee's mechanical business unit, both companies shared in separate announcements on Friday night.

The companies said the questions posed by CPIB were focused on an annual S$5,000 hongbao Honfoong Plastic Industries - a Jubilee subsidiary - gave to a customer during a dinner.

The hongbao is part of a Chinese New Year tradition, which Jubilee understands has been Honfoong Plastic's practice for several years, it said.

SEE ALSO

Accrelist says no relationship with other owners of unit linked to probe

The CPIB also raised questions on a Chinese New Year dinner and drinks expense incurred during the gathering where the customer was present.

Honfoong Plastic is 70 per cent owned by Jubilee - which is in turn wholly owned by Catalist-listed Accrelist.

Mr Tea, Ms Tea and Ms Teh have denied any wrongdoing and provided explanations to the CPIB, the statements added.

Ms Tea was also revealed to be the other senior management staff who posted bail with Mr Tea. Their passports were initially surrendered to the CPIB, but were later released after the paper bail sum was raised to S$20,000 from S$10,000.

The CPIB had withheld Mr Tea's and Ms Tea's mobile phones, Ms Tea's laptop and some financial records relating to the matter during the course of its probe.

Mr Tea holds the position of managing director at Accrelist and chief executive at Jubilee, on top of his executive chairman remit at both companies.

Accrelist shares dived 32.4 per cent or 1.2 Singapore cents to 2.5 cents as at 11.01am on Monday. Catalist-listed Jubilee's shares last traded at S$0.05 on March 4.

Companies & Markets

Hot stocks: Oil-related shares take beating after Riyadh sparks price war

Sasseur Reit to reopen Kunming outlet mall after virus-related closure

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta 2019 pay up 2% to S$12.1m

Citi downgrades Singapore banks to 'sell'; trio down 4%

More pay cuts at SATS amid Covid-19; sees substantial impact to Q4, FY results

Covid-19 will reshape economic thinking, create big buying opportunity

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 9, 2020 11:47 AM
Energy & Commodities

Petronas joins Exxon in seeking exit from Chad project: sources

[SINGAPORE] Petroliam Nasional Bhd is considering selling its stake in a joint project in Chad with Exxon Mobil Corp...

Mar 9, 2020 11:41 AM
Companies & Markets

Hot stocks: Oil-related shares take beating after Riyadh sparks price war

SINGAPORE-LISTED oil-related stocks are facing large sell-offs on Monday after Opec (Organization of the Petroleum...

Mar 9, 2020 11:38 AM
Energy & Commodities

Alaska LNG passes major permitting milestone, hurdles remain

[NEW YORK] A US energy regulatory report for Alaska Gasline Development Corp's proposed Alaska liquefied natural gas...

Mar 9, 2020 11:31 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets collapse as virus spreads, oil prices crash

[HONG KONG] Equity markets collapsed on Monday as the rapidly spreading coronavirus fans fears over the global...

Mar 9, 2020 11:30 AM
Transport

As one of China's 'Detroits' reopens, world's automakers worry about disruptions

[BEIJING] Automakers across the world face the possibility of extended supply chain disruptions as factories in...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.