You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Accrelist drops proposed acquisition of F&B software firm

Thu, Nov 26, 2020 - 10:58 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

ACCRELIST is scrapping its proposed acquisition of Liaoning Mealplus Technology, a developer of software and machinery for the food and beverage industry, after more than two years of negotiations fell through.

Accrelist had announced a non-binding memorandum of understanding for the proposed acquisition in April 2018. The deal was to be fulfilled with a cash consideration of 4 million yuan (S$814,530) and the issuance of Accrelist shares amounting to 46 million yuan.

Both parties had signed four documents to extend the deadline to execute a subscription agreement.

Despite having passed the final deadline of Oct 13, 2019, Accrelist had continued discussions with Liaoning Mealplus, but could not come to an agreement on the terms of the acquisition.

The counter closed at S$0.04 on Thursday, up 0.3 Singapore cent or 8.11 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Kimly's FY20 net profit rises 25.8%

Biolidics' Covid-19 test kits to be distributed and used in Indonesia

Far East Orchard buys third student accommodation property in Bristol

SPH plans to grow its recurring property income

DBS supports social enterprises through S$9m in grants and loans

Keppel O&M unit secures S$100m contract for FPSO project

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 26, 2020 10:50 PM
Government & Economy

ECB sounds alarm on worrying financing conditions

[FRANKFURT] The euro-area economy is seeing initial signs of strained financing conditions, European Central Bank...

Nov 26, 2020 10:34 PM
Government & Economy

UK will not accept a Brexit trade deal at any cost

[LONDON] Britain and the European Union can clinch a Brexit trade deal and the shape of one is clear but London will...

Nov 26, 2020 10:29 PM
Companies & Markets

Kimly's FY20 net profit rises 25.8%

COFFEE shop operator Kimly has posted a 25.8 per cent rise in net profit to S$25.2 million for the year ended Sept...

Nov 26, 2020 09:59 PM
Companies & Markets

Biolidics' Covid-19 test kits to be distributed and used in Indonesia

CATALIST-LISTED medtech firm Biolidics on Thursday said its Covid-19 antibody test kits had, on Wednesday, obtained...

Nov 26, 2020 09:41 PM
Transport

Aviation bodies seek airport slots waiver for much of 2021

[PARIS] Global aviation heavyweights led by airline body Iata are pushing to suspend airport slot access rules until...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

AstraZeneca faces more vaccine questions after manufacturing error

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SPH plans to grow its recurring property income

LTA awards S$932.8m contract to build Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link

Credit Bureau Asia's IPO to sell 58m shares at S$0.93 each

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for