You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Accrelist H1 loss widens to S$2.1m; to conduct strategic review

Fri, Nov 15, 2019 - 9:19 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

CATALIST-LISTED corporate accretion services provider Accrelist has sunk deeper into the red, with a half-year net loss of S$2.1 million, from a loss of S$629,000 in the year-ago period, dragged down by higher costs and losses from its subsidiary, Jubilee Industries Holdings.  

For the six months ended Sept 30, loss per share deepened to 0.74 Singapore cent from 0.01 cent last year, Accrelist said on Thursday night. 

Revenue fell 8 per cent to S$81.6 million, from S$88.4 million a year earlier. This was mainly due to a 12 per cent fall in earnings from its electronics and mechanical business unit, which was partially offset by new contributions from its AM aesthetics segment, acquired last October. 

No dividend was declared for the half-year period. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In a separate statement on Thursday, Accrelist noted that it intends to conduct a "strategic review" to evaluate the group's positioning into a "pure medical aesthetics player in the region".

SEE ALSO

Accrelist to buy Wheelock aesthetics clinic for S$17m

Terence Tea, executive chairman and managing director of Accrelist, said: "We are encouraged by the continued growth of our medical aesthetics business, and are confident that the medical aesthetics segment has significant future growth potential. Therefore, we plan to conduct a strategic review to consider the evolution of the group into the first SGX-listed pure medical aesthetics player."

According to Accrelist, the group's medical aesthetics segment has gained "significant momentum" since it first acquired the Refresh Laser Clinic network in October 2018, after which clinics in the network were renamed under the newly established AM Aesthetics brand. The group has plans for a second clinic in Kuala Lumpur, as well as new clinics in Ipoh, Johor Bahru and Vietnam. 

The proposed acquisition of The Wellness Clinic at Wheelock Place for S$17 million is set to boost AM Aesthetics' efforts to target the affluent clientele, the company said. 

Accrelist also noted that it is widening its revenue stream by including clinical skin care products through its subsidiary, A Skin Products. 

Its shares closed at nine Singapore cents on Thursday, up 4.7 per cent, or 0.4 cent. 

Companies & Markets

Addvalue Tech narrows Q2 loss to US$639,000 on higher turnover

Sheng Shiong to buy Aljunied property for S$29.5m

Fragrance Group Q3 revenue sinks but profit jumps to S$98.4m on fair value gain

OUE Q3 profit surges to S$124.1m after OUE C-Reit, OUE H-Trust merger

Sakae Q1 loss widens to S$831,000 on streamlining operations

New units from MCT's preferential offering to start trading on Friday

BREAKING

Nov 15, 2019 09:17 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 0.24...

Nov 15, 2019 09:09 AM
Companies & Markets

Addvalue Tech narrows Q2 loss to US$639,000 on higher turnover

NET loss for mainboard-listed Addvalue Technologies narrowed to US$639,000 for its second quarter, versus a loss of...

Nov 15, 2019 09:05 AM
Companies & Markets

Sheng Shiong to buy Aljunied property for S$29.5m

SHENG Shiong will be buying a commercial property at Block 118 Aljunied Avenue 2 from Jelita Property for S$29.5...

Nov 15, 2019 09:02 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, Sembcorp, OUE, MCT, F&N, Fragrance, Sakae, Sheng Siong

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

Nov 15, 2019 08:58 AM
Government & Economy

Trump asks Supreme Court to protect his tax returns

[WASHINGTON] Donald Trump on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to bar a prosecutor from obtaining his tax returns,...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly