You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Accrelist, Jubilee executive chairman assisting with CPIB investigations

Tue, Mar 03, 2020 - 9:31 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

THE executive chairman of Accrelist Ltd and Jubilee Industries Holdings, along with two Jubilee senior management staff, were requested on Feb 25 to assist with Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) investigations.

Both companies said they were only able to consult their legal advisers on Feb 28 due to the Covid-19 situation, according to separate regulatory updates on Tuesday.

The investigations relate to certain expenses incurred and a payment made by Honfoong Plastic Industries - a 70 per cent owned Jubilee subsidiary - during the Chinese New Year period.

Jubilee is a subsidiary of Catalist-listed Accrelist.

As at Tuesday, Accrelist and Jubilee said the expenses and payment are not material to their financial position, based on information available which includes the nature and scope of investigations.  

SEE ALSO

Singapore O&G ex-director charged with cheating

Terence Tea, the executive chairman of both Accrelist and Jubilee, also holds the position of managing director at Accrelist and chief executive at Jubilee.

Mr Tea and one of the Jubilee senior management staff have posted bail in relation to alleged offences and are providing full assistance to the CPIB with respect to the investigations.

The alleged offences fall under Section 6(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Chapter 241), both statements added.

The boards of both companies have accepted their respective nominating committees' recommendation that Mr Tea and both management personnel should continue their responsibilities and duties to ensure business continuity.

The nominating committees had assessed the situation and are of the view that Mr Tea's roles and responsibilities should continue as normal since investigations are ongoing and no formal charges have been made against any person. His ability in overseeing and managing the companies has not been compromised as well, the companies said. 

Mr Tea has recused himself from the nominating committees' assessments on the matter. 

Catalist-listed Jubilee's main business is the distribution of electronics components, plastic injection moulding, mould design and fabrication services.

Accrelist shares last traded at 4.6 Singapore cents on Feb 28, while Jubilee shares last traded at five Singapore cents on Feb 27.

Companies & Markets

Aoxin Q&M, Luzhou Bio-Chem resume China operations after Covid-19 closures

Nam Cheong bags 6 OSV chartering contracts worth RM116.4m; names new CFO

Keppel unit completes 50% acquisition of US senior housing firm

Covid-19: Tenants say some landlords dragging feet on rent rebate help

Singapore fraud, economic crimes hit new peak; those by external parties surge

Fitch downgrades ratings for Singtel and Optus

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 3, 2020 09:37 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares climb at open following gains on Wall Street; STI up 1.1%

SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Tuesday tracking gains in the US market overnight, with the Straits Times Index...

Mar 3, 2020 09:22 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 14.41...

Mar 3, 2020 09:10 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, MCT, Perennial, Frasers Property, UOL, Top Glove

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

Mar 3, 2020 09:03 AM
Companies & Markets

Aoxin Q&M, Luzhou Bio-Chem resume China operations after Covid-19 closures

CHINESE authorities have granted approval to two Singapore-listed companies to resume their operations which had...

Mar 3, 2020 08:54 AM
Transport

Google's self-driving sister, Waymo, gets first outside investors

[BENGALURU] Waymo, the self-driving unit of Alphabet Inc, said on Monday it had raised US$2.25 billion in its first...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.