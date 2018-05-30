Accrelist posts FY2018 profit of S$180,000, reversing previous year's loss of S$8.3m

CATALIST-listed Accrelist Limited on Wednesday posted a full-year net profit of S$180,000, reversing a net loss from the S$8.3 million posted in FY2017.

On a per share basis, earnings stood at 0.00 Singapore cent for the period, a reversal from a loss per share of 0.16 Singapore cent in the previous year.

For the 12 months ended March 31, the group registered a turnover of S$112.5 million, an increase of S$111.7 million from the revenue of S$0.9 million recorded in FY2017.

In its filing with the Singapore Exchange, the company said that the increase in revenue was mainly due to the increase in its shareholdings in Catalist-listed precision manufacturer Jubilee Industries Holdings, which had resulted in Jubilee "being accounted for as a subsidiary of Accrelist from June 29, 2017 rather than an associated company".

sentifi.com Market voices on:

"This accounting treatment is a result of converting the convertible loan outstanding to shares in Jubilee," Accrelist added.

Net asset value per share expanded to 0.92 Singapore cent as at March 31, from 0.79 Singapore cent a year ago. No dividend was declared for FY2018.

Trading in shares of Accrelist was halted on Wednesday before market open. They last traded on May 28 at S$0.006.

Separately, Jubilee also posted earnings for FY2018 on Wednesday. It recorded a net profit of S$1.1 million, a reversal from a net loss of S$7.5 million in the previous year, the group said in a Singapore Exchange filing.

Earnings per share came in at 0.17 Singapore cent, a reversal from a loss per share of 2.25 Singapore cents in the preceding year.

For the 12 months ended March 31, revenue grew 47.1 per cent to S$160 million, up from the S$108.8 million posted in the preceding year.

Revenue from its electronic components distribution business unit increased from S$100.4 million in FY2017 to S$151.8 million.

This was due to increased business from existing product lines and full-year revenue for the two new product lines added towards end of FY2017, Jubilee said.

However, revenue from its mechanical business unit decreased by S$0.2 million or 2.2 per cent from S$8.4 million in FY2017 to S$8.2 million in FY2018.

Net asset value per share slipped to 3.61 Singapore cents as at March 31, from 3.69 Singapore cents a year ago.

Trading in shares of Jubilee was also halted on Wednesday before market open. They last traded on May 23 at S$0.035.