You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Accrelist says no relationship with other owners of unit linked to probe

Thu, Mar 05, 2020 - 9:38 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

ACCRELIST and its subsidiary Jubilee Industries said that they have no relationship with the individuals who own the remaining 30 per cent stake in Honfoong Plastic Industries, which is linked to a probe by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), according to the Catalist-listed firms' responses to SGX queries on Thursday morning.

The other owners of Honfoong Plastic Industries are Wong Liang Tong, Wong Liang Yeo and Koh Cheng Poh. Jubilee understands that they started off as apprentices for a company in the injection moulding business, and later set up Honfoong Plastic Industries, which was incorporated about 40 years ago.

Honfoong Plastic Industries is the firm involved in the CPIB probe announced on Tuesday. The investigations relate to certain expenses incurred and a payment the firm made during the Chinese New Year period.

The firm is 70 per cent owned by Jubilee and was acquired in July 2018. Its pre-acquisition management team continues to be involved in managing the business, Jubilee said. 

Honfoong Plastic Industries is primarily engaged in plastic injection moulding at its main production plant in Batam, Indonesia.

SEE ALSO

Accrelist chairman assisting with CPIB probe

On Tuesday, Accrelist and Jubilee separately disclosed that Terence Tea, the executive chairman of both firms, was asked to assist with the CPIB probe. Two Jubilee senior management staff were also requested to assist with investigations.

In response to the SGX on Thursday, Jubilee's board did not disclose who the two senior management staff were and said that it was still taking time to deliberate on the response while taking legal advice.

The SGX had asked for the identities of both senior management staff. 

Jubilee also did not provide additional details on the investigation, the expenses and payment Honfoong Plastic Industries made, and the basis for saying these were not material, in order to "avoid compromising the confidentiality of the CPIB investigation". 

Accrelist shares closed at 4.2 Singapore cents on Wednesday, down 0.3 cent or 6.7 per cent, while Jubilee shares closed flat at five Singapore cents. 

Companies & Markets

No records of alleged loan transactions with Thong Soon Seng: Magnus Energy

Cheung Woh Technologies eyes S$6m sale of underused Tuas head office

Dented valuations amid virus spread could offer Asia M&A buys

More central banks likely to follow Fed into easing, but effect could be muted

Trek former executive director pleads guilty to inflating profit, deceiving EY

Ezion proposes scheme of arrangement to address US$740m debt

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 5, 2020 09:32 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open higher tracking Wall Street rebound; STI up 0.4%

SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Thursday tracking US equities overnight, with the Straits Times Index (STI) rising...

Mar 5, 2020 09:32 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on stable yen, rallies in US

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday helped by a sharp rebound in Wall Street shares and a halt in the yen...

Mar 5, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 4.09...

Mar 5, 2020 08:59 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Yanlord, Cheung Woh, Tee Int'l, Trek 2000, Accrelist

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday:

Mar 5, 2020 08:56 AM
Technology

US lawmakers seek to step up pressure on UK to reverse Huawei 5G decision

[WASHINGTON] Members of the US Congress on Wednesday took another step to try to prod Britain to reverse its...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.