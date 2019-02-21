You are here

Accrelist sets up Penang unit in medical aesthetics expansion

Thu, Feb 21, 2019 - 8:58 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

CATALIST-LISTED Accrelist has set up an indirect subsidiary in Penang to expand its medical aesthetics business, the company said on Wednesday.

The incorporation, funded through internal resources, is not expected to have any material impact on the group's net tangible assets and earnings per share for the year to March 31. Accrelist is an electronics manufacturing services company with investments in fintech and medical aesthetics.

Accrelist Medical Aesthetics (Penang) Sdn Bhd, which is 99 per cent-owned by Accrelist through Refresh Laser Clinic Bedok, has a paid-up share capital of RM100. The last 1 per cent stake is held by Malaysian doctor Ong Kuok Tjun, who will be the business's resident doctor.

