You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Accrelist to acquire 49% stake in Malaysian aesthetics company

Tue, Dec 03, 2019 - 8:43 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

ACCRELIST'S wholly-owned subsidiary Accrelist Medical Aesthetics is intending to acquire 49 per cent of the issued and paid-up capital of Ozhean Accrelist Aesthetics Sdn Bhd for RM490,000 (S$161,535).

Based on the latest available management accounts of Ozhean, its net asset value as at Aug 31, 2019 is approximately RM860,646.

Ozhean is a private limited company incorporated in Malaysia principally engaged in cosmetic dermatology and skin laser services. It also offers other health services such as physiotherapy, chiropractic and speech therapy.

Accrelist noted that the amount paid for Ozhean is a premium to its current net asset value, but it is of the opinion that the consideration is reasonable, due to the fact that the difference results from the startup costs incurred by Ozhean.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company is also of the view that the value of Ozhean shares will increase once Ozhean commences its operations. No valuation was carried out in connection with the proposed share acquisition.

SEE ALSO

Accrelist H1 loss widens to S$2.1m; to conduct strategic review

Companies & Markets

Mirach Energy to remain on SGX watchlist

Parkway Life Reit to acquire 3 Japanese healthcare properties for S$46.3m

Thakral buys Queensland property to further expand into retirement housing

SIA under probe in Australia after B-747 engine pod hits the ground at Sydney Airport

China Jinjiang Environment renamed Zheneng Jinjiang Environment

LHN to acquire Gul Avenue property for S$13m

BREAKING

Dec 3, 2019 08:26 PM
Companies & Markets

Mirach Energy to remain on SGX watchlist

MIRACH Energy will not be able to exit the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) watchlist under the minimum trading price (MTP...

Dec 3, 2019 07:40 PM
Companies & Markets

Parkway Life Reit to acquire 3 Japanese healthcare properties for S$46.3m

PARKWAY Life Reit (PLife Reit) is acquiring three nursing rehabilitation facilities in Japan for a total sum of JPY3...

Dec 3, 2019 07:26 PM
Companies & Markets

Thakral buys Queensland property to further expand into retirement housing

MAINBOARD-LISTED Thakral Corporation is acquiring 46.4 hectares of land in Queensland, Australia to expand its...

Dec 3, 2019 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Dec 3, 2019 06:15 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares fall 0.5% on Tuesday after Trump's tariff offensive

THE Straits Times Index (STI) extended losses from Monday, retreating 14.89 points or 0.5 per cent to close at 3,173...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly