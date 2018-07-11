You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Accrelist's post-audit profit for fiscal 2018 reduced 72% to S$186,000

Wed, Jul 11, 2018 - 8:43 AM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

SYSTEMS integration specialist Accrelist disclosed that its net profit for the financial year ended March 31 this year had been reduced by 72 per cent to S$186,000 from S$667,000 following its audit.

Revenue after the audit was S$52,000 lower at S$112.5 million, compared to the unaudited results previously announced.

Inventories were written down to net realisable value, resulting in higher cost of sales by S$285,000. Therefore, gross profit was down to S$4.67 million post-audit. 

Post-audit, the company's other gains (net) were also reduced by S$543,000 mainly due to bad debts being written off for trade and other receivables, as well as allowance made for impairment of trade receivables. Administrative expenses also increased by S$54,000.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

These were slightly offset by two other items in its income statement. The company saw finance costs slightly reduced by S$214,000 as interest on a convertible loan to Jubilee Industries Holdings and an inter-company loan were eliminated, and a higher income tax credit after the audit by S$239,000 due to a deferred tax credit relating to fair value adjustments resulting from the PPA exercise.

Total non-current assets were lower at S$89.7 million compared to the pre-audit figure of S$90.7 million.

Total equity was higher at S$49 million, compared to the pre-audit's S$48.6 million.

The post-audit value of total liabilities was S$35.7 million, lower than the previously reported S$36 million.

The company said in a Singapore Exchange announcement on Wednesday morning that the differences resulted after finalising the audit and a purchase price allocation exercise involving Jubilee Industries Holdings.

>

Companies & Markets

SGX to launch SGX FlexC FX Futures in August

Trendlines names Haim Brosh as CFO, joint company secretary and compliance officer

Ascend Money to grow customer base to 100 million by 2020

Enterprise Singapore partners German Accelerator to help startups grow

Exit offer: when fair is foul and foul is fair

CDL roped in as cornerstone investor of property service provider E-House's HK IPO

Editor's Choice

nz-temasek-110720.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek may slow investments as near-term risks emerge

nz-chan-100718.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Inflation data for different Singapore demographic groups could be in the works

Jul 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Exit offer: when fair is foul and foul is fair

Most Read

1 Singapore banks to gain from property cooling measures: Moody's
2 What cooling measures? Weekend buyers still flocking to showflats
3 Chilling effect on property market as cooling measures hit developers, buyers
4 StanChart Singapore names Patrick Lee as its new CEO
5 Lim Kit Siang asks if ex-Malaysian PM Najib allowed Jho Low to 'hide in plain sight' in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz-temasek-110720.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek may slow investments as near-term risks emerge

nz-chan-100718.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Inflation data for different Singapore demographic groups could be in the works

2014-07-08T081013Z_827056232_GM1EA7818U601_RTRMADP_3_TEMASEK-HOLDINGS-REVIEW.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek pumps more into early-stage firms in agribusiness, healthcare and digital media

BT_20180711_RAJAH_3496856.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

GST hike not linked to past investment losses of GIC, Temasek: Indranee Rajah

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening