Ace Achieve suspends trading, says it's unable to assess financial position

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
ACE Achieve Infocom requested trading of its shares to be voluntarily suspended before market open on Friday, as it was "unable to reasonably assess its financial position and inform the market" - just a day after announcing plans to acquire a 36 per cent stake in a blockchain
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg