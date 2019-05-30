You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Acesian Partners changes Catalist sponsor due to 'commercial reasons'

Thu, May 30, 2019 - 8:52 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

CATALIST-LISTED Acesian Partners has appointed Asian Corporate Advisors (ACA) as its new continuing sponsor with effect from May 30. This is in place of the current continuing sponsor RHT Capital.

The environment-control exhaust systems provider added that the change is "due to commercial reasons", according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday night.

RHT Capital has confirmed that to date, it is not aware of any non-compliance with Catalist rules by the company that has not been brought to the attention of ACA. It has also made itself available for discussion with ACA as required by Catalist rules.

"The board would like to take this opportunity to express its appreciation to RHT Capital for its past guidance and sponsorship," Acesian Partners added.

Acesian Partners shares closed flat at 1.6 Singapore cents on Wednesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Applications for FCT's new preferential shares open at 9am on Thursday

Swiber creditors give green light to restructuring proposal

ESR-Reit takes out S$150m in unsecured loans to refinance debt, fund acquisitions

Stocks to watch: Willas-Array, United Food, Ley Choon, China Star Food

Hyflux in talks with seven parties; aims to pick suitor by mid-June

Ex-CapitaLand group CEO joins SPH board as independent director

Editor's Choice

BT_20190530_NRPROP30_3795712.jpg
May 30, 2019
Real Estate

Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market

BT_20190530_MRHYFLUX30_3795640.jpg
May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with seven parties; aims to pick suitor by mid-June

May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are robo-advisers the way forward for retail investors?

Most Read

1 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
2 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
3 Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip
4 Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting
5 25-year-old Cascadale condo in Changi up for en bloc sale with S$270m reserve price
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190530_NRPROP30_3795712.jpg
May 30, 2019
Real Estate

Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market

BT_20190530_JLMASTURN30_3795632.jpg
May 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore refutes US accusation of currency manipulation

BT_20190530_MRHYFLUX30_3795640.jpg
May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with seven parties; aims to pick suitor by mid-June

May 30, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Willas-Array, United Food, Ley Choon, China Star Food

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening