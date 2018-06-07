You are here
Acesian Star, Takenaka proceeding for arbitration over T4 dispute
Writ of summons filed by Acesian Star, KordaMentha against Acesian Partners, certain associated companies
ACESIAN Star - a wholly-owned subsidiary of Catalist-listed Acesian Partners - and Japanese firm Takenaka Corp are proceeding for arbitration over a long-drawn out payment dispute relating to Changi Airport's Terminal 4.
Meanwhile, a writ of summons has been filed in the
