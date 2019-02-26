You are here

Acma warns of net loss for fiscal 2018

Tue, Feb 26, 2019 - 1:50 PM
ACMA Ltd expects to report a net loss for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2018, based on a preliminary assessment of available information, the manufacturing company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The group said the loss is due mainly to the challenging environment affecting the performance of some of its businesses and impairment provisions made, primarily "in relation to goodwill".

It added that further details of the group’s performance will be furnished when it announces its unaudited results for fiscal 2018.

Shares for the company last traded at S$0.205 apiece on Feb 21. 

