ACRA approves Genting Singapore's application to change domicile to Singapore and its name change

Fri, Jun 01, 2018 - 8:35 PM
MAINBOARD-listed Genting Singapore said that the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority of Singapore (ACRA) has approved both the company’s application to transfer its registration from the Isle of Man (IOM) to Singapore and a change of its name on June 1.

Genting Singapore revealed its intention to seek shareholders' approval for a domicile change in March 2018 at an extraordinary general meeting held on April 17, and a change in name from Genting Singapore plc to Genting Singapore Limited.

The company obtained in-principle approval from the IOM Registrar to discontinue the company’s registration in the IOM on April 23, and submitted an application to ACRA to transfer its registration to Singapore on April 25.

The leisure and hospitality player said that the proposed re-domiciliation would allow it to align its country of registration with its country of listing and where its main operations and business are situated.

Genting Singapore closed S$0.01 or 0.8 per cent down at S$1.25 on Friday before the announcement.

