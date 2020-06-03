Acra says it is inspecting KPMG's audit of Hyflux

THE accounting watchdog is inspecting the audit work done by KPMG for Hyflux, as part of a larger probe into the water-treatment firm's compliance with accounting and auditing standards between 2011 and 2018.

KPMG was the auditor for Hyflux during that period.

A spokesperson for the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) told The Business Times on Wednesday: “Acra, under the Practice Monitoring Programme (PMP), inspects audits carried out by auditors registered with Acra to assess their compliance with Singapore Standards on Auditing. The inspection on the audit of Hyflux is carried out under the PMP and is currently on-going.”

On Tuesday, Acra, together with the Commercial Affairs Department of the Singapore Police Force and the Monetary Authority of Singapore, said that Hyflux and its current and former directors are under investigation for suspected false and misleading statements and breaches of disclosure rules that may have taken place over a period of years.

The authorities could not comment on the exact nature of the breaches, but Hyflux investors have raised various grievances.

One question is whether Hyflux may have overstated the value of Tuaspring in its books up till March last year, when it decided to take a S$824 million impairment for the period ended Sept 30, 2018. This had mainly been to adjust for crucial electricity price assumptions used in 2016, which had become unrealistic.

KPMG also signed off on Hyflux’s audit report in March 2018, having concluded that there were no events that cast significant doubt on Hyflux’s going-concern assumption. Two months later, in May 2018, Hyflux filed for bankruptcy protection.

Acra's PMP is meant to boost audit quality by enhancing surveillance of public accountants’ audit work, especially for listed companies.

Acra also publishes the names of public accountants whose licences have been suspended or cancelled for serious audit deficiencies. It can also name those who have failed inspections, and been slapped with either a “hot review” or restriction orders.