You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Acromec acquires remaining 40% stake in engineering firm

Wed, Sep 23, 2020 - 8:50 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

CATALIST-LISTED specialist engineering services provider Acromec has acquired the remaining 40 per cent stake in Golden Harvest Engineering for S$550,000.

Golden Harvest is an engineering firm which provides maintenance services for the air conditioning and mechanical ventilation systems of buildings. It also undertakes minor installation works as part of its suite of services.

Existing clients of Golden Harvest include owners of retail and commercial buildings, Acromec said in a press statement on Wednesday.

The group previously acquired a 60 per cent stake in Golden Harvest in 2016. Following the latest transaction, Golden Harvest will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Acromec.

Acromec said that Golden Harvest's business complements the company's. The latter currently provides installation support services to Acromec for its core engineering, procurement and construction business.

SEE ALSO

Suez hits back in takeover fight with promise of US$1.2b shareholder windfall

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Lim Say Chin, Acromec executive chairman and managing director, said: "Our decision to acquire the remaining 40 per cent of Golden Harvest will further enhance the group's existing maintenance segment business, thereby increasing our recurring business base."

Acromec shares closed up 0.6 Singapore cent or 4.9 per cent to 12.8 cents on Tuesday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 23, 2020 08:40 AM
Government & Economy

Japan factory activity struggles to recover as output falls: PMI

[TOKYO] Japan's factory activity extended declines in September largely due to a sharper fall in output, as the...

Sep 23, 2020 08:20 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Wednesday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday after a long weekend, as investors tried to catch up with global...

Sep 23, 2020 08:17 AM
Transport

Tesla maps road to cheaper batteries for electric cars

[SAN FRANCISCO] Tesla on Tuesday said it is slashing battery costs to speed a global shift to renewable energy, and...

Sep 23, 2020 08:06 AM
Government & Economy

Australia extends relaxation of company reporting rules amid coronavirus pandemic

[SYDNEY] Australia extended by six months its temporary relaxation of company disclosure obligations, including...

Sep 23, 2020 07:17 AM
Consumer

Nike smashes revenue, profit estimates on North America online boom

[BENGALURU] Nike Inc easily beat analysts'estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Tuesday, powered by online...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Singtel sinks to 12-year low

Stocks to watch: DBS, UOB, OCBC, Keppel, SingHaiyi, Fragrance

Scandal-hit Loh cousins seeking to offload their stake in Axington

Coronavirus: No new locations or new clusters announced on Tuesday; no new cases in the community

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.