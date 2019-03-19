You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Acromec bags S$7.6m M&E works contract for Chew’s Agriculture's poultry farm

Tue, Mar 19, 2019 - 3:50 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

ENGINEERING-SERVICES provider Acromec has clinched a S$7.6 million mechanical and electrical (M&A) works contract for the construction of a poultry farm for Chew’s Agriculture.

Acromec has been appointed as the nominated sub-contractor for the works, which encompasses the installation of the air-conditioning and ventilation, plumbing and sanitary, and electrical and fire-protection systems of the farm. This includes testing and commissioning, which will to be completed by Dec 31, 2019.

According to Acromec, the M&E works contract ties in with and is in addition to the letter of intent (LOI) its subsidiary Acropower signed with Chew’s Agriculture on Dec 4, 2018, to operate a waste-to-energy power plant that will use chicken manure as feedstock.

The power plant will be situated on the poultry farm and the electricity generated will be sold back to the farm for its consumption, the statement said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Lim Say Chin, Acromec's executive chairman and managing director, said: “With the award of this contract, Acromec is further encouraged by the added trust that Chew’s has placed in us. We will continue to do our utmost to deliver quality services to Chew’s, both for the construction of this new farm and for the development of a biomass-to-energy plant.”

The group added that its order book now stands at about S$20 million. The contract is expected to “contribute positively” to the earnings per share and net tangible assets per share of the group for the financial year ending Sept 30, 2019.

Shares of Acromec last traded at S$0.08 apiece on March 13.

Companies & Markets

Great Eastern to offer 'bite-sized' insurance products to Samsung Pay users

F J Benjamin bags exclusive deal to sell French luxury brand Faure Le Page

Divestment intent remains near record levels in region: poll

Suspended YuuZoo says it has secured commitment for a 3-year, S$30m equity facility

UOB Bullion and Futures to sell brokerage and clearing business for US$5m

Starhill Global Reit inks conditional master tenancy deals for Malaysia properties

Editor's Choice

BT_20190319_CCDUBAI18ECGM_3727831.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Garage

Singapore firms eye Dubai as emirate emerges as startup hub

lwx_YuuZoo_190319_1.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Confusion over whether ex-CEO still has role in Yuuzoo

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Most Read

1 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
2 Confusion over whether or not YuuZoo's S'pore CEO Mohandas continues to hold any role
3 CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m
4 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
5 Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

file73yp5tkfgn61aiufrmtf.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Real Estate

Former HUDC estate Braddell View to launch en bloc sale with S$2.08b reserve price

BP_SGlabour_190319_38.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Government & Economy

More job vacancies for PMETs in 2018; employers looking more beyond academic results: MOM

BP_Sheng Siong_190319_24.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Maybank Kim Eng initiates coverage on Sheng Siong with 'sell'

lwx_CapitaLand_190319_33.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Commercial Trust pursues S$1.5b Duo office tower

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening