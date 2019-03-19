Acromec bags S$7.6m M&E works contract for Chew’s Agriculture's poultry farm

ENGINEERING-SERVICES provider Acromec has clinched a S$7.6 million mechanical and electrical (M&A) works contract for the construction of a poultry farm for Chew’s Agriculture.

Acromec has been appointed as the nominated sub-contractor for the works, which encompasses the installation of the air-conditioning and ventilation, plumbing and sanitary, and electrical and fire-protection systems of the farm. This includes testing and commissioning, which will to be completed by Dec 31, 2019.

According to Acromec, the M&E works contract ties in with and is in addition to the letter of intent (LOI) its subsidiary Acropower signed with Chew’s Agriculture on Dec 4, 2018, to operate a waste-to-energy power plant that will use chicken manure as feedstock.

The power plant will be situated on the poultry farm and the electricity generated will be sold back to the farm for its consumption, the statement said.

Lim Say Chin, Acromec's executive chairman and managing director, said: “With the award of this contract, Acromec is further encouraged by the added trust that Chew’s has placed in us. We will continue to do our utmost to deliver quality services to Chew’s, both for the construction of this new farm and for the development of a biomass-to-energy plant.”

The group added that its order book now stands at about S$20 million. The contract is expected to “contribute positively” to the earnings per share and net tangible assets per share of the group for the financial year ending Sept 30, 2019.

Shares of Acromec last traded at S$0.08 apiece on March 13.