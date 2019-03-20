Acromec bags S$7.6m poultry farm job for Chew's Agriculture

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
ENGINEERING-services provider Acromec has clinched a S$7.6 million mechanical and electrical (M&A) works contract for the construction of a poultry farm for Chew's Agriculture.
Acromec was made the sub-contractor for the works, which encompass the installation of the
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg