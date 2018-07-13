You are here

Acromec clinches S$2.9m contract to outfit day surgery centre

Fri, Jul 13, 2018 - 8:08 AM
ENGINEERING services provider Acromec has secured a S$2.9 million contract in the healthcare sector that it expects to complete by the quarter ending Dec 31, 2018. 

Acromec's order book now stands at S$21 million, the company said in Singapore Exchange filing on Friday morning.

The contract, the third healthcare project secured in the last month, is for the outfitting of an established private-sector day surgery centre, said Acromec, which specialises in designing and constructing facilities that require controlled environments like laboratories, clean rooms and medical facilities.

This contract is expected to contribute positively to the earnings per share and net tangible assets per share of the group for the current financial year ending September 2018.

The company said that the healthcare sector is an increasingly important source of demand for the company given the industry's requirements for very clean, controlled environments and the installation and integration of sophisticated equipment systems.

Acromec executive chairman and managing director Lim Say Chin said in a statement: “I see increasing growth in demand from private medical centres for our services. Healthy economies in Singapore and the region will hopefully give rise to more people who can afford higher end medical care.”

The company's shares closed at S$0.189 on Thursday.

