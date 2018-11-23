You are here
Acromec makes loss guidance for FY2018
Fri, Nov 23, 2018 - 7:05 PM
ACROMEC, a specialist engineering firm, said that the group is expected to report losses for fiscal 2018. This period refers to the 12 months ended Sept 30, 2018.
The loss is due to additional cost in the construction of a pharmaceutical plant in Tuas, it said.
Shares of Acromec last traded at S$0.135.
