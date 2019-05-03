Acromec unit bags S$4.7m contract for Alexandra Technopark lab, office fit-out works

CATALIST-LISTED Acromec said on Friday that its wholly owned subsidiary Acromec Engineers has secured a S$4.7 million contract at Alexandra Technopark for a laboratory and office fit-out project.

Fit-out works are a process of making interior spaces suitable for occupation.

Acromec expects the contract to contribute positively to its earnings per share and net tangible assets per share of the group for the current financial year ending Sept 30, 2019.

It also expects to substantially complete the project within fiscal 2019.

The group’s order book now stands at about S$32 million.

Lim Say Chin, executive chairman and managing director of Acromec, said: “Acromec is still actively participating in tendering and negotiating for projects to cater to the demand of our specialist engineering services.”

The company is a specialist engineering service provider serving mainly the health, biomedical, research and academia sectors.

Its shares were trading flat at eight Singapore cents as at the midday break on Friday.