You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Acromec unit bags S$4.7m contract for Alexandra Technopark lab, office fit-out works

Fri, May 03, 2019 - 12:42 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

CATALIST-LISTED Acromec said on Friday that its wholly owned subsidiary Acromec Engineers has secured a S$4.7 million contract at Alexandra Technopark for a laboratory and office fit-out project.

Fit-out works are a process of making interior spaces suitable for occupation.

Acromec expects the contract to contribute positively to its earnings per share and net tangible assets per share of the group for the current financial year ending Sept 30, 2019.

It also expects to substantially complete the project within fiscal 2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The group’s order book now stands at about S$32 million.

Lim Say Chin, executive chairman and managing director of Acromec, said: “Acromec is still actively participating in tendering and negotiating for projects to cater to the demand of our specialist engineering services.”

The company is a specialist engineering service provider serving mainly the health, biomedical, research and academia sectors.

Its shares were trading flat at eight Singapore cents as at the midday break on Friday.

Companies & Markets

Cordlife's 20% share price surge in morning trade prompts SGX query

Manulife US Reit secures up to US$193m in loan facilities

Allied Tech halts trading pending announcements

SPH updates S$1b medium-term note programme to debt issuance with perps

Great Eastern Q1 profit more than doubles to S$342.7m on investments

Frasers Property Q2 earnings up 8.3% to S$120.4m; to pay out 2.4 Singapore cents per share

Editor's Choice

BT_20190503_JOEL2_3771071.jpg
May 3, 2019
Garage

honestbee CEO replaced; firm said to be sticking to habitat growth

BT_20190503_LANDMARK_3771007.jpg
May 3, 2019
Real Estate

Landmark Tower sale completion facing delays

May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hard to pick clear winner between two upcoming US hotel Reit listings

Most Read

1 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
2 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
3 honestbee fired CEO Joel Sng, says report; startup to make statement today
4 honestbee halts services in HK and Indonesia; layoffs to hit 10 per cent
5 Savings hacks for millennials and more
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_uob_030519_48.jpg
May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB posts 8% rise in Q1 profit to S$1.05b on stronger income growth

May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern Q1 profit more than doubles to S$342.7m on investments

May 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

Some OCBC customers get multiple SMS alerts, duplicate transaction records; account balances not affected

May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cordlife's 20% share price surge in morning trade prompts SGX query

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening