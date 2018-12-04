You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Acromec unit signs LOI with Chew's Group for construction of waste-to-energy power plant

Tue, Dec 04, 2018 - 11:17 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

ACROMEC'S subsidiary has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with egg producer Chew's Group to operate a waste-to-energy power plant that will use chicken manure as feedstock.

Acropower - an 80:20 joint venture between Acromec and Malaysian alternative energy company Green Energy Resources - will build-own-and-operate the plant, while a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chew's Group, Chew's Agriculture, will supply the manure.

Under the LOI, Chew's Agriculture will purchase electricity from Acropower to power a new farm for a 15-year period at no more than a 10 per cent discount to the prevailing Energy Market Authority electricity tariff rate.

The plant, which is slated to start operations by Mar 1 2020, will be constructed on the upcoming farm as Chew's Agriculture relocates to Neo Tiew Road, off Lim Chu Kang.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Lim Say Chin, managing director of engineering services provider Acromec, said: "This LOI is an important first step in our drive into the renewable energy business. It has expanded the horizon of our value chain for our controlled environments engineering business, and will differentiate us from our competitors."

However, since the deal marks a departure from Acromec's core businesses, it will be convening an extraordinary general meeting to seek shareholder approval for its diversification plans.

The Catalist-listed group presently designs and constructs facilities requiring controlled environments, such as laboratories and medical facilities.

Companies & Markets

SGX reshuffles listings team as competition heats up

Hyflux gets third extension on creditor's deadline to find buyer for Tuaspring

Private equity firm KKR pays S$500m for 'significant stake' in OSIM owner V3

Australia's Data Republic raises A$22m in Series B round led by Singtel's Innov8; SIA takes stake in the tech startup

KLW investor pays S$1m due in legal claim with postdated cheque

SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up

Editor's Choice

BT_20181204_HHSEMB4_3633754.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up

BT_20181204_YOARA4_3633875.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

ARA Asset Mgt buys Hyatt Hotels portfolio in global blitz

Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Leadership departures compound Asia Fashion's many ills

Most Read

1 Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale
2 Your name on a Coke bottle spells money for Big Data
3 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
4 STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip
5 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

ron sim.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Private equity firm KKR pays S$500m for 'significant stake' in OSIM owner V3

ron sim.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

2018-11-14T172006Z_74712961_RC12CE356C20_RTRMADP_3_LUXURY-OUTLOOK-BAIN.JPG
Dec 4, 2018
Consumer

Singapore is Asia's second most costly city for luxury living: Julius Baer report

doc731pb68tgjo10fo2yhrl_doc72d1ruumnts183pddalg.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX reshuffles listings team as competition heats up

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening