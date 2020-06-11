Acrylic table shields go up at Thomson Plaza food court

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
COMFORTDELGRO on Wednesday said its advertising arm Moove Media will be sponsoring acrylic shields for the dining tables in Koufu's Thomson Plaza food court. The shields are aimed at providing consumers with a safe way to dine in at eateries during Phase Two of the nation's...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes