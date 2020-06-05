Added reliefs for landlords, tenants positive for S-Reits sentiment: Jefferies

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
FURTHER reliefs for landlords and tenants are likely to "invigorate the current positive sentiment" for Singapore real estate investment trusts (S-Reits), while hospitality Reits are expected to take the lead in the sector, with the implementation of the Singapore-China fast-...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes