You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Addvalue bags contract worth at least US$1m from Indonesian firm

Wed, Jul 03, 2019 - 11:16 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

ADDVALUE Technologies has entered into an agreement with an Indonesian company which will purchase a minimum of US$1 million worth of Addvalue's proprietary very small aperture terminal solution for the next one year.

The Indonesian partner specialises in providing satellite communication and IT solutions to the Indonesian government and its military agency.

The agreement is renewable annually, subject to a minimum order commitment from the Indonesian company for the subsequent 12 months. The Indonesian firm is also promoting Addvalue's value-added services and solutions for Internet-of-Things and Machine-to-Machine markets, including one related to rural banking in Indonesia. 

Noting that there is a market of more than 12,000 rural banking ATMs in Indonesia - of which 50 per cent need satellite connectivity in the near future - Addvalue said it is well-poised to be one of the chosen solution providers.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Chaswood Resources' independent auditor issues disclaimer of opinion

Chip Eng Seng to open elementary school in Singapore

Eagle Hospitality Trust executes US$341m interest rate swap

Eneco Energy appoints new chief executive officer

SGX rejects application from ASA for extension to hold FY18 AGM

Yang Kee to boost logistics operating capabilities after investor raises stake in firm to 35%

Editor's Choice

nwy_GIC_030719_2_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Government & Economy

GIC boosts cash, bond holdings in defensive stance amid trade war

nwy_Monetary Authority of Singapore_030719_5_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS seeks views on raising 45% leverage limits for S-Reits

BT_20190703_JKFOOD29_3824528.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

ST Group Food IPO: Another F&B play, but with a foreign slant

Most Read

1 Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies
2 MAS mulls raising leverage limit for Singapore Reits
3 CapitaLand to merge Ascott Reit, Ascendas unit to form Asia-Pac's largest hospitality trust
4 3 best-performing office S-Reits returned 28% in year to date: SGX
5 US artificial intelligence firm Digital Reasoning expands to Asia with new Singapore office
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nwy_CAPITAL LAND_030719_51_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand to merge Ascott Reit, Ascendas unit to form Asia-Pac's largest hospitality trust

nwy_CAPITAL LAND_030719_51_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file748bhaa3dx2fi8xr758.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

Vertex-backed Validus to apply for Singapore digital-banking licence

Jul 3, 2019
Government & Economy

MTI accepts recommendations for design education

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening