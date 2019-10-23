Addvalue delivers first flight model for real-time satellite comms terminal

MAINBOARD-LISTED Addvalue Technologies’ wholly-owned subsidiary Addvalue Innovation has delivered the first flight model of the company’s inter-satellite data relay system (IDRS) terminal to Capella Space.

This milestone follows more than five years of development, technology demonstration and product qualification, said Addvalue on Wednesday.

The IDRS system features Addvalue’s proprietary technology, providing what the company claims is the world’s first commercial on-demand, real-time connection for low earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

Capella is set to launch its first commercial LEO satellite fitted with the IDRS terminal in early 2020. The information services firm provides earth observation imagery through its micro-satellites.

Capella’s launch will be a communication advancement and a revolutionary step for the commercial imagery market, Addvalue said on Wednesday.

The IDRS terminal enables two-way, secure and always-on connectivity, and will thus “drastically” reduce the time required for Capella’s customers to order and receive delivery of high-resolution imagery from anywhere in the world, Addvalue noted.

Following the delivery of the first flight model, Capella has given the green light to Addvalue to fabricate and supply the next six flight units, which will be delivered in early 2020.

The IDRS system was developed in tandem with British mobile satellite communications firm Inmarsat.

Capella’s constellation of 36 small LEO SAR (synthetic aperture radar) satellites will be equipped with the IDRS terminals and operate on Inmarsat’s global L-band network.

With traditional communications technology, operators’ ground stations are in contact with their commercial LEO satellites during about 4 per cent of the orbit, whereas adding the IDRS terminal will enable communications for 80-99 per cent of the orbit, Addvalue said.

“This is not an incremental difference, as commercial operators will have the option to leverage nearly constant communication with their LEO satellites,” the company added.

Shares of Addvalue Technologies were flat at 2.2 Singapore cents at Tuesday’s close.