You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Addvalue unit bags new contract worth over US$1m with existing client

Tue, Apr 30, 2019 - 1:52 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

ADDVALUE Technologies has secured a new order for multiple space qualified inter-satellite data relay system (IDRS) terminals worth over US$1 million.

The contract, secured by the group’s subsidiary Addvalue Innovation, builds on an existing IDRS supply contract with an undisclosed client, the satellite communications company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

A substantial fulfilment of the new order is expected in fiscal 2020 in order to support the client’s launch programme in 2019 and 2020.

The new order will also see Addvalue Innovation providing recurring IDRS air-time services, in which the client is expected to subscribe for at least three years at a pre-agreed air-time price. This is subject to the constellation of low-earth orbit satellites being fully IDRS ready, the group added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The new order follows Addvalue Innovation’s delivery of an engineering version of the IDRS terminal, used in integration with the client’s satellite bus and ground testing as part of its pre-launch engineering verification process.

Addvalue said it is unable to disclose the identity of the client or further details of its business due to a non-disclosure obligation.

"With gaining momentum, Addvalue anticipates more IDRS contracts to be signed in fiscal 2020 and expects these newly forged partnerships to help accelerate the growth of its IDRS business in fiscal 2020 and beyond," it added.

Addvalue Technologies shares were trading flat at S$0.023 on Tuesday, as at 1.33pm.

Companies & Markets

China Everbright Water prices Hong Kong public offer at HK$2.99 apiece

Courts Asia to delist on May 3 after Nojima takeover

Manulife US Reit raises US$94m in oversubscribed issue of new units at US$0.824 apiece

Broker's take: OCBC lowers DBS to 'hold' after post-earnings rally

CapitaLand sets up S$5b euro medium term note programme

Smart Entertainment’s S$5.9m partial offer for Sevak fails to get shareholders' nod, closing date extended

Editor's Choice

BT_20190430_SPCVCAIM25LGYN_3767249.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Garage

Downturn could pare appetite of corporate venture capitalists

lwx_blumont_300419_2.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

John Soh touted Blumont as the next Rio Tinto, says remisier

BP_PRINT3_300419_6.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Challenger chief, management defend offer price, dividend payout

Most Read

1 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub
2 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
3 USD/SGD extreme low volatility could lead to explosive price action
4 DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin
5 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_dbs_300419_47.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC lowers DBS to 'hold' after post-earnings rally

lwx_temasek_300419_50.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek gears up for more US deals

Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Manulife US Reit raises US$94m in oversubscribed issue of new units at US$0.824 apiece

Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening