Adidas expects operating profit to rise to 2.3b euros in 2026

[BERLIN] German sportswear maker Adidas on Wednesday (Mar 4) said it expected its operating profit to increase to around 2.3 billion euros (S$3.4 billion) this year, despite around a 400-million-euro impact from US tariffs and unfavourable currency developments.

Currency-neutral revenues were expected to increase at a high-single-digit rate in 2026, adding another 2 billion euros in revenue, it said in a statement, as it forecast to grow at a low-double-digit rate in North America and Greater China, among others.

It added it expected currency-neutral net sales to keep growing at a high-single-digit rate in both 2027 and 2028, with operating profit rising a mid-teens compound annual growth rate over the three-year period from 2026 to 2028.

In 2025, it reported sales of 24.8 billion euros and operating profit of 2.06 billion.

Management proposed a dividend increase of 40 per cent to 2.80 euros per share for 2025.

In a separate release, Adidas proposed Nassef Sawiris as its new chairman and extended the contract of CEO Bjorn Gulden to 2030. REUTERS