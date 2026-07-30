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Adidas raises 2026 sales outlook as World Cup, retro styles boost demand

It raised its sales forecast for the year after Q2 revenue beat expectations

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Published Thu, Jul 30, 2026 · 03:13 PM
    • Quarterly revenues grew by a currency-adjusted 14 per cent to 6.74 billion euros (US$7.72 billion), above the 6.63 billion euros projected by analysts in a company-compiled poll. 
    • Quarterly revenues grew by a currency-adjusted 14 per cent to 6.74 billion euros (US$7.72 billion), above the 6.63 billion euros projected by analysts in a company-compiled poll.  PHOTO: REUTERS

    [HERZOGENAURACH, Germany] German sportswear maker Adidas on Thursday (Jul 30) raised its sales forecast for the year after second-quarter revenue beat expectations, boosted by the soccer World Cup and strong consumer demand for its latest retro styles.

    It now expects revenues to grow by a currency-adjusted 9 per cent to 10 per cent, compared with a previous guidance for high single-digit growth.

    It still expects operating profit to increase to around 2.3 billion euros this year. Quarterly revenues grew by a currency-adjusted 14 per cent to 6.74 billion euros (US$7.72 billion), above the 6.63 billion euros projected by analysts in a company-compiled poll.

    However, operating profit in the April to June period missed expectations as Adidas spent 30 per cent more on marketing due to World Cup campaigns.

    It rose by 5 per cent to 574 million euros, below an analyst consensus of 623 million euros.

    In a separate statement, Adidas said it appointed Birgit Kretschmer to succeed Harm Ohlmeyer as chief financial officer at the end of the year, following Ohlmeyer’s decision not to extend his current term. REUTERS

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