You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Advance SCT acquires 40% of N&T Engineering Enterprises for up to S$3.5m

Tue, Jan 29, 2019 - 10:45 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

ADVANCE SCT (ASCT) is acquiring a 40 per cent take in N&T Engineering Enterprises for up to S$3.5 million. Advance SCT is a supplier of copper-related products that is diversifying into the business of mechanical and electrical (M&E) engineering for mission-critical infrastructure (MCFI) and systems.

The firm said in a Singapore Exchange filing that N&T is a Singapore-based M&E company specialising in design, customisation, operation, installation and maintenance of MCFI and Smart City systems. Its clients are mainly government agencies, government linked companies, multinational corporations and higher learning institutions.

N&T currently owns 100 per cent of N&T Smart Engineering, which was incorporated in August last year. N&T Smart has not commenced business since its incorporation.

Upon completion of the proposed aquisition, N&T will transfer its entire stake in N&T Smart to the ASCT for S$1. N&T Smart is expected to then spearhead new growth initiatives primarily in research and experimental development, including system development and system integration relying on integrated use of Internet of Things and artificial intelligence to support smart facilities management.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The purchase price of S$3.5 million is to be fully satisfied via issuance of new shares at $0.001 each; S$2.8 million is to be paid upfront upon deal completion while the remaining S$0.7 million is to be paid only when N&T achieves a net profit after tax (NPAT) of not less than S$1.2 million for the full year ending Feb 28, 2019, said ASCT.

N&T recorded an unaudited NPAT of approximately S$0.64 million for the six months ended Aug 31, 2018. N&T currently has an order book of about S$21.4 million (excluding materials procurement) to be delivered over the next one to two years.

The proposed acquisition is subject to shareholders’ approval at an extraordinary general meeting on Feb 12 for the proposed diversification.

Companies & Markets

SK Jewellery considering whether to accept crypto currency payments after Bizkey MOU ends

Thomson Medical shareholders recommended to accept RSP TopCo's general offer

OUE Hospitality Trust Q4 DPS up 0.8%

Cromwell E-Reit units slide 6% after married trade

SIA unveils digital innovation workspace, KrisLab

Commonwealth Capital in JV with Japan's Kokubu for cold chain logistics

Editor's Choice

BT_20190129_LSBONUS29_3681126.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures

SL_ng_290119_13.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Guarding the guardians of financial probity

SL_m1_290119_15.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

M1's Q4 profit down 21.4%

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% on accounting errors for H1 2018 earnings
2 Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures
3 Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules
4 OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending
5 Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6va2 afp.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

In Budget 2019, government could take bigger share of risk to support SMEs: DBS economist

file6va2 afp.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file72p3q1kei94cppvp9b0.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Transport

Changi Airport passenger traffic in 2018 up 5.5% to 65.6m

file6ub65cbemxyxw57da8f.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Real Estate

Gilstead Court relaunched for en bloc sale as owners decide on cutting reserve price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening