Advanced Systems requests for time extension to hold AGM

ADVANCED Systems Automation said on Thursday that the company is requesting for a further extension of time from the Singapore Exchange to hold its annual general meeting (AGM) for FY2018 by July 31.

It had earlier requested for a time extension to hold its AGM by June 29.

The time extension is sought as the management and the company's external auditor, Ernst & Young LLP, are still in the process of clearing "certain outstanding matters and finalising the accounts". As a result, the group said that it is unable to finalise its financial results for FY2018 on or prior to May 31 and is unable to hold its AGM by May 31.