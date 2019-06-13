You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Advanced Systems requests for time extension to hold AGM

Thu, Jun 13, 2019 - 10:46 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

ADVANCED Systems Automation said on Thursday that the company is requesting for a further extension of time from the Singapore Exchange to hold its annual general meeting (AGM) for FY2018 by July 31.

It had earlier requested for a time extension to hold its AGM by June 29.

The time extension is sought as the management and the company's external auditor, Ernst & Young LLP, are still in the process of clearing "certain outstanding matters and finalising the accounts". As a result, the group said that it is unable to finalise its financial results for FY2018 on or prior to May 31 and is unable to hold its AGM by May 31.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

A-Smart Holdings sinks into the red with Q3 net loss of S$128,000

FLT divests 50% interest in Queensland property for A$134.2m

Chaswood Resources requests for time extension to submit proposal to resume trading

AusGroup's subsidiary secures A$25m worth of contracts

Coal mine of Geo Energy's subsidiary affected by flood

Swee Hong granted moratorium of 6 months

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_130619_2.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Stocks

Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years

BT_20190613_FLCHALLENGER13_3807341.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Technology

Pangolin fund says it's close to getting 10% of votes to block Challenger exit offer

BP_Heng_130619_3.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore looking to grow its sustainable finance sector: Heng

Most Read

1 Nicholas Mak joins ERA Realty as head of research
2 Apple's US iphones can all be made outside of China if needed
3 Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription
4 CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust
5 Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

jeffrey ong.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong faces 8 more charges

jeffrey ong.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Retrenchment_130619_50.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Retrenchments in Singapore grow in Q1, led by manufacturing: MOM

Jun 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

HSBC offers 2.5-year fixed term bond fund to Singapore retail investors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening