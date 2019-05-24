You are here

AEI Corp could be placed on SGX watch-list

Fri, May 24, 2019 - 7:29 PM
AEI Corp has flagged that it could be placed on the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) watch-list.

In a filing to the SGX on Friday, it noted that it has recorded pre-tax losses for the three most recently completed consecutive financial years. Meanwhile, its six-month average daily market capitalisation as at May 24 was S$36.98 million.

According to the listing rules, SGX will place an issuer on the watch-list if it records pre-tax losses for the three most recently completed consecutive financial years; and has an average daily market cap of less than S$40 million over the last six months.

