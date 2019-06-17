You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

AEI Corp enters into framework agreement with China's Zhongneng Intl Gas for LNG business activities

Mon, Jun 17, 2019 - 11:00 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

ALUMINIUM producer AEI Corporation on Monday said it has entered into a "framework agreement" with Zhongneng International Gas Co (ZNI) to potentially collaborate on business activities involving liquefied natural gas (LNG).

This comes after the company last month flagged that it could be placed on the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) watch list. In a bourse filing on May 24, AEI noted that it has recorded pre-tax losses for the three most recently completed consecutive financial years, with its six-month average daily market cap as at May 24 standing at S$36.98 million, which is below SGX's requirement of maintaining a market cap of at least S$40 million.  

Among other things, Beijing-incorporated ZNI is in the business of importing and purchasing LNG, warehousing logistics and equipment manufacturing. Zhongneng International Petrochemical Co, which is a China state-owned enterprise, holds a 51 per cent stake in ZNI. 

As part of the proposed collaboration, ZNI will appoint AEI to act as its agent to purchase at least six million tonnes of LNG annually from international suppliers, and AEI will work with ZNI to purchase LNG ISO containers used on the Yangtze River Basin, the company said. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Both parties will also incorporate a joint venture entity in Shanghai to undertake LNG trading and logistic activities. This entity will supply LNG for power generation to serve ZNI's electrical power customers. 

In addition, ZNI has agreed to AEI's participation in the investment and construction of port facilities, and the operation of LNG ISO containers projects located along the Yangtze River. 

AEI also plans to participate in the establishment of structured funds for the related LNG logistics facilities and trade investment, the company noted. 

It added that the proposed collaboration does not constitute any binding obligations, and is subject to the parties entering into definitive agreements. 

AEI shares closed at 66.5 Singapore cents on Friday, up 11.5 Singapore cents, or 20.9 per cent. As at June 14, the company had a market cap of about S$38.4 million. 

Companies & Markets

First Sponsor in joint venture to develop land in China's Guangdong province

FSL Trust's sponsor appoints Stirling Coleman Capital as IFA for cash offer

Mercurius to buy 50% stake in Thai property developer, jointly develop Phuket resort

Chinese power service provider eyeing Hyflux assets

Stocks rise ahead of Fed updates, G-20 outcome

Circles.Life has a game plan for growth

Editor's Choice

BP_UOB_170619_4.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Real Estate

UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership

BT_20190617_NRFRASERS17BX0M_3810606.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Real Estate

Frasers Hospitality to grow footprint in Europe with Malmaison, Capri brands

BT_20190617_ABTOP17_3810549.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Circles.Life has a game plan for growth

Most Read

1 71 Robinson Road quietly put on the market
2 New private equity firm Asia Partners eyes South-east Asia startups
3 Rich Capital in process of getting S$2m advance payment guarantee from associate
4 UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership
5 Allied Tech appoints PwC as special auditor
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_trade_170619_61.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports fall for 3rd straight month in May, with declines in electronic, non-electronic shipments

BP_UOB_170619_4.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Real Estate

UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership

Jun 17, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Mercurius Capital, FSL Trust, First Sponsor, Memtech, Low Keng Huat

BT_20190617_NRFRASERS17BX0M_3810606.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Real Estate

Frasers Hospitality to grow footprint in Europe with Malmaison, Capri brands

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening