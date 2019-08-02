You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

AEI Corp warns of loss for HY19 on soft demand, depressed pricing

Fri, Aug 02, 2019 - 10:10 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

ALUMINIUM producer AEI Corporation has flagged that it expects to report a loss for HY2019, owing to soft demand and depressed market pricing. 

In a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Friday, it said: "The loss was mainly due to continued challenging and weak worldwide demand by (the) hard disk drives sector and electronic consumers and component markets as well as competitively depressed market pricing."

AEI added that it will provide further details of the group's performance when it announces its unaudited financial results for the period ended June 30.

The counter closed unchanged at 66.5 Singapore cents on Friday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Hong Leong Asia ups takeover offer price for cement maker Tasek

Jardine Matheson 1H19 underlying profit down 3% to US$738m

Genting Singapore Q2 net profit falls 5% to S$168.4m

Chip Eng Seng to develop latest Adelaide site as Hyatt Regency hotel

M&C posts 5% rise in Q2 net profit to £21m

Jardine C&C posts 6.2% rise in Q2 underlying net profit to US$206m

Editor's Choice

BP_REIT_020819_1.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reits, trusts improve governance, but some lapses draw regulator's ire

BT_20190802_KEITH_3852283.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Government & Economy

STB chief aims to grow, anchor Mice events for the long haul

nz_nainesh_020819.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Affirma Capital eyes Singapore buyout opportunities

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_honestbee_020844.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Garage

honestbee seeks court protection for over US$180m of debt; lays off 38 staff

doc76hizvjfzyqayz9s4oe_doc75cur1v6c47qdbow92t.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_ocbc_020829.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC profit for Q2 up 1% to S$1.2b; H1 dividend raised to 25 S cents per share

nz_uob_020824.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB Q2 profit up 8% to S$1.17b, raises interim dividend to 55 S cents

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly