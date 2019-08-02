AEI Corp warns of loss for HY19 on soft demand, depressed pricing

ALUMINIUM producer AEI Corporation has flagged that it expects to report a loss for HY2019, owing to soft demand and depressed market pricing.

In a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Friday, it said: "The loss was mainly due to continued challenging and weak worldwide demand by (the) hard disk drives sector and electronic consumers and component markets as well as competitively depressed market pricing."

AEI added that it will provide further details of the group's performance when it announces its unaudited financial results for the period ended June 30.

The counter closed unchanged at 66.5 Singapore cents on Friday.