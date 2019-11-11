You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

AEI to sell business to exec directors for S$6.4m; they step down on Monday

Mon, Nov 11, 2019 - 11:04 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

ALUMINIUM producer AEI Corp is selling its business and liabilities to the investment vehicle of its executive directors, Ian Tan Chu En and his wife Sinta Muchtar, for S$6.4 million.

This qualifies the deal as an interested person transaction. Mr Tan, who is also AEI's chief executive officer, and Ms Muchtar, are stepping down from their respective positions in AEI, effective on Monday.

The buyer, 3PLE1 Holdings, is the investment holding vehicle of the pair and their associates, with Mr Tan also acting as the buyer's guarantor for the deal.

Mr Tan and Ms Muchtar, on top of being shareholders, are also directors of Singapore-incorporated 3PLE1 Holdings.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The company has been exploring investment opportunities or acquisitions of other businesses in view of the lacklustre outlook of the group’s core electronics & precision engineering segment," said AEI in an exchange filing on Monday.

SEE ALSO

Green aluminium, coming soon to a metals-trading desk near you

"The proposed disposal is part of the group’s restructuring exercise and business transition into new businesses to enhance income streams."

AEI's subsidiary AEI Trading and Investments Pte Ltd is excluded from the deal as it will be used to explore new businesses.

The deal also excludes a property at 12 Penjuru Lane in Singapore, and bank accounts of the company that are unrelated to its aluminium business.

3PLE1 Holdings will buy AEI's aluminium business for S$4 million, plus an estimated S$2.4 million for AEI's corporate guarantee liabilities.

The total S$6.4 million amounts to 12.28 per cent of the group's latest audited net tangible assets of S$52.4 million as at Dec 31, 2018.

As this exceeds the 5 per cent threshold, the proposed deal will be subject to shareholder approval in a general meeting.

Half of the deal amount will be paid upon completion and the second half will be paid no later than six months after the deal's completion. Its long-stop date is Dec 31, 2020.

AEI will appoint an independent financial adviser (IFA) to advise its independent directors regarding the deal while the firm's audit committee wil obtain an opinion from the IFA before forming and disclosing its view.

AEI shares were up S$0.02 or 3 per cent to S$0.68 as at 10.36 am.

Companies & Markets

EHT says 'premature' to assess sponsor's estimate of Queen Mary repair costs

Jardine C&C to privatise Malaysian arm for RM90.6m

Asian Pay TV Trust declares 0.3 S cent DPU for Q3

TPV Tech gets court's nod for privatisation, expects to delist on Nov 14

ST Engineering Q3 profit rises 3.4% to S$139.1m

DBS Q3 profit climbs 15% to S$1.6b, beats estimates

BREAKING

Nov 11, 2019 10:51 AM
Government & Economy

MAS to roll out US$2b green finance programme

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will launch a US$2 billion programme to accelerate the growth of Singapore...

Nov 11, 2019 10:49 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan debated whether to boost stimulus if inflation momentum stalls: Oct summary

[TOKYO] Bank of Japan policymakers debated whether extra easing measures were needed to hit the central bank's...

Nov 11, 2019 10:46 AM
Government & Economy

Two Hong Kong protesters shot, one in critical condition

[HONG KONG] A Hong Kong police officer shot two protesters, as the financial hub reeled from citywide efforts to...

UPDATED 14 min ago
Nov 11, 2019 10:30 AM
Energy & Commodities

BHP sees growth, strong returns from petroleum business

[BENGALURU] BHP Group on Monday said its petroleum business would deliver the company strong returns and cash flow...

Nov 11, 2019 10:29 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil slips on jitters over US-China trade talks progress

[TOKYO] Oil prices fell on Monday on renewed caution over the prospects of a trade deal between the United States...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly