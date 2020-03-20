You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

AEM 'cautiously confident' about sales despite coronavirus disruption to deliveries

Fri, Mar 20, 2020 - 9:02 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

AEM Holdings, which provides advanced chip testing solutions, is "cautiously confident" that its sales for the first half of 2020 will be at an all-time high.

This is despite shifts in the delivery of its sales orders resulting from the novel coronavirus situation, the mainboard-listed firm said in a regulatory update on Thursday night. 

It is also expecting a record quarter for the three months ending March 31, with sales to come in between S$135 million and S$145 million.

AEM's full-year sales guidance of S$360 million to S$380 million as provided on Feb 25 remains unchanged.

In view of the Covid-19 outbreak, the company has activated its business continuity plan across its operations and supply chain.

SEE ALSO

Asia deploys innovative, if invasive, tech to curb virus

For instance, it has been ordering materials from alternative sources and implementing travel restrictions, AEM said.

Its employees are also working in shifts, at different sites or from home.

AEM's corporate headquarters is located in Singapore. The company also has manufacturing facilities and field engineering service sites in Malaysia's Penang, Chengdu and Suzhou in China, Chandler and Oregon in the US, Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City and Finland's Lieto, according to its 2018 annual report.

Malaysia’s nationwide lockdown will last from March 18 to March 31, to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Under the movement control order, all Malaysians are banned from travelling abroad and tourists are denied entry, and the majority of business, government and private premises will be closed.

China locked down several major cities at the height of the outbreak in the country. On Thursday, China reported no new domestic transmissions for the first time.

AEM shares closed at S$1.37 on Thursday, down S$0.12 or 8.1 per cent.

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 20, 2020 10:09 AM
Government & Economy

Asia deploys innovative, if invasive, tech to curb virus

[HONG KONG] Electronic bracelets and phones that report your whereabouts, text messages if you stray too far from...

Mar 20, 2020 10:02 AM
Consumer

Walmart to hire 150,000 workers as shoppers surge on coronavirus fears

[BENGALURU] Big-box retailer Walmart Inc said on Thursday it would hire more than 150,000 hourly workers in the...

Mar 20, 2020 09:57 AM
Banking & Finance

China unexpectedly keeps lending benchmark rate unchanged

[SHANGHAI] China kept its benchmark lending rate steady on Friday, defying expectations for a reduction to ease...

Mar 20, 2020 09:52 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks rebound more than 2.5% at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks jumped more than 2.5 per cent at the open on Friday as investors welcomed massive...

Mar 20, 2020 09:44 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open higher tracking Wall Street rise; STI up 1%

SINGAPORE stocks opened stronger on Friday after Wall Street finished a volatile session higher. 

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.