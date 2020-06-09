You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

AEM hires new chief financial officer

Tue, Jun 09, 2020 - 9:37 PM
choycmn@sph.com.sgNatalieChoyBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED AEM Holdings on Tuesday announced that Leong Sook Han will be its chief financial officer (CFO) from June 15. 

With over 20 years of experience in finance management, she is expected to strengthen AEM’s financial management and reporting capabilities, as the group strives for global leadership in advanced test solutions, said AEM, which provides advanced chip-testing solutions for semiconductor and electronics companies. 

Before joining AEM, Ms Leong held positions of group CFO at Hong Leong Asia and Rotary Engineering. She also worked for 10 years at health technology firm Royal Phillips NV across multiple divisions and markets, including headquarter assignment in the Netherlands, head of corporate finance in an independent joint-venture business, head of treasury at Phillips China, and head of finance in a business division based in Hong Kong.

Loke Wai San, AEM executive chairman, said: “Sook Han brings with her decades of financial-management experience in senior positions in multi-natinal corporations and listed companies, and has profound knowledge and extensive experience in the electronics sector, cross-border treasury management, M&A (mergers and acquisitions), and capital-market transactions."

Shares of AEM closed trading at S$3.09 on Tuesday, down 14 Singapore cents or 4.3 per cent. 

SEE ALSO

AEM, UTAC to co-develop new test systems for image sensor chips

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Challenger says surge in online sales unable to offset impact from store closures

Challenger says surge in online sales unable to offset impact from store closures

Aqua Munda to make offer to Hyflux PnP holders

Aqua Munda to make offer to Hyflux PnP holders

OCBC takes complex face-to-face wealth advisory process online

Brokers' take: Analysts positive on SCI, Sembmarine deal; latter's share price slides

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 9, 2020 09:34 PM
Real Estate

Hong Kong still most expensive city for expats: Mercer

[PARIS] Hong Kong retains its place atop the rankings for a third straight year as the world's most expensive city...

Jun 9, 2020 09:28 PM
Transport

Airline industry headed for US$84b loss this year: IATA

[PARIS] The coronavirus crisis will lead the airline industry into record annual losses of US$84 billion as 2020...

Jun 9, 2020 09:21 PM
Transport

Honda halts output at some plants after cyber attack

[TOKYO] Honda Motor said a cyber-attack has disrupted its internal network and brought some factories around the...

Jun 9, 2020 09:11 PM
Transport

Emirates lays off pilots, cabin crew, plans thousands more job cuts: sources

[DUBAI] Emirates, one of the world's biggest long-haul airlines, laid off more pilots and cabin crew on Tuesday as...

Jun 9, 2020 09:02 PM
Consumer

Tiffany amends debt agreements amid LVMH deal, sales slump

[BENGALURU] US luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co, which is being bought by France's LVMH for US$16 billion, said on...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.