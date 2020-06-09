AEM hires new chief financial officer

MAINBOARD-LISTED AEM Holdings on Tuesday announced that Leong Sook Han will be its chief financial officer (CFO) from June 15.

With over 20 years of experience in finance management, she is expected to strengthen AEM’s financial management and reporting capabilities, as the group strives for global leadership in advanced test solutions, said AEM, which provides advanced chip-testing solutions for semiconductor and electronics companies.

Before joining AEM, Ms Leong held positions of group CFO at Hong Leong Asia and Rotary Engineering. She also worked for 10 years at health technology firm Royal Phillips NV across multiple divisions and markets, including headquarter assignment in the Netherlands, head of corporate finance in an independent joint-venture business, head of treasury at Phillips China, and head of finance in a business division based in Hong Kong.

Loke Wai San, AEM executive chairman, said: “Sook Han brings with her decades of financial-management experience in senior positions in multi-natinal corporations and listed companies, and has profound knowledge and extensive experience in the electronics sector, cross-border treasury management, M&A (mergers and acquisitions), and capital-market transactions."

Shares of AEM closed trading at S$3.09 on Tuesday, down 14 Singapore cents or 4.3 per cent.