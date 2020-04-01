AEM Holdings appoints new CEO

MAINBOARD-LISTED AEM Holdings has named Chandran Nair as its chief executive officer, with the post taking effect on July 1.

The 51-year-old will manage the group’s strategy, business, operations and financial matters, AEM Holdings said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.

He takes over from Chok Yean Hung, who is retiring that day.

Mr Chandran is currently the group president of AEM Holdings. From 2018 to 2019, he was president for the Robotics and Autonomous Systems Business, Land Systems at ST Engineering.

In the bourse filing on Wednesday, AEM Holdings, which provides advanced chip-testing solutions, said: “Having reviewed and considered the extensive industry experience and knowledge that Mr Chandran has…, the board of directors strongly believe that he will be able to provide valuable insights and contribute effectively to AEM.”

Shares of AEM closed down S$0.03, or 1.8 per cent to S$1.64 on Wednesday.