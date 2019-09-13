You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

AEM Holdings gets S$280m in sales orders; raises revenue guidance for FY2019

Fri, Sep 13, 2019 - 8:16 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

PRECISION manufacturer AEM Holdings has received sales orders worth S$280 million for delivery in fiscal year 2019 as of Sept 12. As such, the group is revising its expected revenue range to between S$285 million and S$305 million for FY2019. 

Capex (capital expenditure) range remains at S$4 million to S$7 million, the mainboard-listed company said in a financial guidance released on Thursday night. 

The counter closed at S$1.15 on Thursday, up 0.9 per cent, or one cent before the release of this announcement. 

Last month, AEM Holdings posted a 65.4 per cent jump in net profit to S$15.7 million for the second quarter ended June 30, up from S$9.5 million a year ago. This translated to earnings per share of 5.81 Singapore cents for the quarter from 3.49 cents in the preceding year. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Revenue surged 34.8 per cent to S$97.9 million from S$72.7 million for the corresponding period last year, thanks mainly to its equipment systems solutions business.

An interim cash dividend of two cents per share was declared, up from 1.5 cents per share a year ago. The dividend which represents a payout of 24.2 per cent on the first-half net profit, will be paid out today. 

Companies & Markets

Gender diversity target on SGX-listed boards proving a challenge

Overseas exposure to be key driver of bad loans for Singapore banks

SGX FX futures hit record volume in August on macro uncertainties

BAT stubs out 2,300 jobs as vaping casts cloud

Aramco may shun direct IPO sales to US funds over legal risk concerns

Citigroup sees Middle East, Africa revenue growth this year even as oil weighs

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_130919_2.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Gender diversity target on SGX-listed boards proving a challenge

BP_honestbee_130919_3.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

honestbee chairman Brian Koo looms large in startup's revamp bid

BP_banks_130919_4.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Overseas exposure to be key driver of bad loans for Singapore banks

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Singapore Exchange_130919_2.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Gender diversity target on SGX-listed boards proving a challenge

BP_honestbee_130919_3.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

honestbee chairman Brian Koo looms large in startup's revamp bid

BT_20190913_JLUBS13_3891635.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

UBS to review businesses as recession test looms for industry

nz_crowd_130919.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Tougher job market in Q2, unemployment for locals creeps up: MOM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly