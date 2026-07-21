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AEM patent infringement dispute continues as Advantest files amended complaint

The group says it will ‘take all appropriate steps’ to defend its position

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Chloe Lim

Chloe Lim

Published Tue, Jul 21, 2026 · 06:42 PM
    • The amended complaint continues to allege infringement of US patents 11,674,999 and 12,320,841 by AEM.
    • The amended complaint continues to allege infringement of US patents 11,674,999 and 12,320,841 by AEM. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Semiconductor firm Advantest has filed a first amended complaint against AEM Holdings, extending a patent infringement dispute that started in October 2025.

    This follows a Jun 29 order by the US District Court for the Southern District of California, which found that California-based Advantest had failed to adequately plead direct or indirect patent infringement.

    The court then granted Advantest leave to file an amended complaint.

    Central to the dispute are allegations that AEM’s subsidiaries, AEM Singapore and AEM Americas, infringed two US patents held by Advantest.

    In particular, the patents cover precision temperature-control hardware used during semiconductor testing to identify defective chips early, improving manufacturing yields and reducing waste.

    The amended complaint continues to allege infringement of US patents 11,674,999 and 12,320,841 by AEM. The patents, AEM said, “relate to a specific wafer-level test system” that it does not practise.

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    “AEM has its own extensive patent portfolio and respects the intellectual property of others,” the group said, reiterating a point made in an October 2025 statement. “AEM continues to strongly deny Advantest’s allegations.”

    AEM, together with its US counsel, is “reviewing the amended complaint and will take all appropriate steps” to defend its position.

    AEM shares ended Monday 4.9 per cent or S$0.43 up at S$9.28 before the news. Its shares in US dollars closed flat at US$4.10.

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