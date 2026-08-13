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AEM shares end 14% higher after H1 profit rises 10 times

Counter closes at S$10.98 after 17.2 million securities valued at S$181.9 million change hands

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Shikhar Gupta

Shikhar Gupta

Published Thu, Aug 13, 2026 · 09:33 AM
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    • The growth was driven by the company’s fabless AI and high performance computing customer.
    • The growth was driven by the company’s fabless AI and high performance computing customer. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Shares of AEM ended 14 per cent higher on Thursday (Aug 13) after the semiconductor test-equipment maker recorded a strong first-half profit the prior day.

    The counter closed at S$10.98 after 17.2 million securities valued at S$181.9 million changed hands.

    Its net profit of S$31 million was 10 times higher than the S$3.1 million in the first half of 2025, on the back of stronger demand for its test equipment from artificial intelligence chipmakers.

    The growth was driven by the company’s fabless AI and high performance computing customer, which became its largest contributor for the half year as production ramped up, said AEM.

    AEM has extended its net profit growth streak to a fourth quarter, with a third consecutive quarter of revenue growth – led by its test-cell solutions segment.

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