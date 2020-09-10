You are here

AEM ups revenue guidance for FY2020

Thu, Sep 10, 2020 - 7:16 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

SEMICONDUCTOR play AEM Holdings revised its FY2020 revenue guidance upwards on Thursday to between S$480 million and S$500 million.

It had, in its H1 2020 results announcement, pegged it at between S$460 million and S$480 million.

The company said the latest revision is based on sales-order visibility and business outlook. Capital expenditure is to remain unchanged at about S$4 million.

AEM shares closed at S$3.29 before the announcement, down 42 Singapore cents or 11.32 per cent.

GSH prices S$30m two-year notes at 5.2%

SIA to cut 4,300 positions across the group

Darco minorities say Wang Zhi is 'unfit' to sit on board

Ascendas Reit to redeem S$300m 4.75% perps on first call date

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB calls Lendlease Global Reit undervalued, initiates coverage

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades Dairy Farm to 'add' on 'palatable valuations'

