AEM ups revenue guidance for FY2020
SEMICONDUCTOR play AEM Holdings revised its FY2020 revenue guidance upwards on Thursday to between S$480 million and S$500 million.
It had, in its H1 2020 results announcement, pegged it at between S$460 million and S$480 million.
The company said the latest revision is based on sales-order visibility and business outlook. Capital expenditure is to remain unchanged at about S$4 million.
AEM shares closed at S$3.29 before the announcement, down 42 Singapore cents or 11.32 per cent.
