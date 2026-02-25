AEM’s net profit rises 32% to S$13.9 million for H2 FY2025; proposes resuming dividend at S$0.013

The board of directors recommended a final dividend of S$0.013 per share for the year

AEM's board proposes to resume dividend payouts for FY2025 at S$0.013 per share. PHOTO: AEM

[SINGAPORE] Semiconductor equipment maker AEM Holdings on Wednesday (Feb 25) reported a net profit of S$13.9 million for H2 FY2025, up 32 per cent from S$10.5 million a year prior.

Revenue for the second half of 2025 rose just 1 per cent to S$209.1 million from S$206.8 million in H2 FY2024.

AEM reported FY2025 earnings of S$17.1 million for the full year ended Dec 31, 2025, up 47.8 per cent from S$11.6 million in the previous year.

The results translate into an earnings per share of S$0.054 in FY2025 as compared to S$0.037 in FY2024.

Revenue for FY2025 rose 5 per cent to S$399.3 million from S$380.4 million.

The group attributed the improved performance to the “successful ramp-up to high-volume manufacturing” for its second artificial intelligence/high performance computing (AI/HPC) customer, which more than offset a decline in revenue from another of the group’s customers.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

The board of directors recommended a final dividend of S$0.013 per share for FY2025, resuming dividend payouts to shareholders, which will be paid out on May 22. The board will continue to review dividend distributions, taking into account AEM’s earnings, cash position and capital requirements.

Looking ahead, the company is guiding for FY2026 revenue of S$460 million to S$510 million, underpinned by the continued ramp of its anchor AI/HPC customer and increased orders from another HPC customer to alleviate capacity constraints from surging CPU demand.

AEM is also diversifying beyond logic test into the memory test segment, with validation activities with a tier-one memory customer progressing in line with expectations. Production shipments are expected to commence in late FY2026, with revenue contributions scaling meaningfully through FY2027 and beyond.

Samer Kabbani, AEM’s chief executive, said: “The rapid ramp of our strategic AI/HPC customer’s business over the past year validates our leadership in advanced logic test and positions AEM at the forefront of structural semiconductor growth.”

He added that the group is well positioned to take advantage of the AI boom by addressing test demand for next-generation chips, while also extending its momentum into the memory test segment with production expected in late FY2026.

Shares of AEM closed down 1 per cent or S$0.02 to S$2.03 on Wednesday.