You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

AF Global's 292.8m yuan stake sale in China JV falls through

Fri, Nov 13, 2020 - 10:43 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

HOSPITALITY player AF Global's proposed 292.8 million yuan (S$57.6 million) sale of a 55 per cent interest in its joint venture (JV) did not take place.

This was because the buyers - affiliates of the JV partner - had failed to procure financing for the purchase price as per the conditions precedent, the mainboard-listed firm said on Thursday night.

The long-stop date for the deal has expired, and the parties did not agree to a further extension of time.

"Despite the current situation, discussions with the JV partner on the proposed disposal are still underway," said AF Global.

At the same time, AF Global is seeking legal advice and will, in consultation with its legal advisers, determine the means to enforce the group's legal rights.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Legal enforcement in China is expected to take its due process, and the company will provide an update as and when there is any major development.

In June, AF Global announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary LC Logistics was looking to sell the stake in the property development JV, Xuzhou Yinjian LumChang Real Estate Development.

The venture is developing about 284,000 square metres of above-ground gross floor area for an integrated project comprising high-rise residences, retail, offices and a hotel in China.

Back in 2018, AF Global had said there were disputes and litigation between the group and the JV partner, Beihai Yinjian Investment (China), which affected the JV.

The proposed stake disposal thus provided a timely opportunity for the Singapore-listed firm to monetise its investment, given that there has been an "irrevocable breakdown" of both parties' working relationship, AF Global said in June.

In connection with the equity transfer framework agreement inked for the sale, LC Logistics and the buyers had also entered into a mediation agreement to withdraw their disputes and litigation save for an outstanding litigation relating to the JV's dissolution.

That outstanding matter would have been resolved once LC Logistics had received the funds from the proposed stake sale.

Shares of AF Global last traded at 7.1 Singapore cents on Thursday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 13, 2020 10:47 AM
Garage

China President Xi Jinping decided to halt Ant Group's IPO: report

[BEIJING] China's President Xi Jinping personally decided to pull the plug on Ant Group's US$37 billion initial...

Nov 13, 2020 10:36 AM
Companies & Markets

Cordlife's nine-month net profit rises 39.6% to S$5m

CORDLIFE Group's net profit for the nine months ended Sept 30 rose 39.6 per cent year on year, despite a fall in...

Nov 13, 2020 09:59 AM
Technology

Twitter says flagged 300,000 'misleading' US election tweets

[WASHINGTON] Twitter labeled 300,000 tweets related to the US presidential election as "potentially misleading" in...

Nov 13, 2020 09:56 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares track Wall Street lower but eye second straight weekly gain

[BENGALURU] Australian shares inched lower on Friday, tracking losses in Wall Street, as investor optimism...

Nov 13, 2020 09:46 AM
Garage

WeWork's revenue, membership shrink for third quarter

[SAN FRANCISCO] WeWork Cos saw its overall membership and revenue shrink for the third quarter compared to the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Q&M Dental receives proposal for disposal of remaining stake in Aidite

Singapore Airlines proposes convertible bond issue with indicative size of S$850m

Double, double oil and trouble as layoff axe falls on Jurong Island

Foreign buying trends in Singapore property change

Sats reports Q2 loss of S$33.2m, with staff cost down 61.3%

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for