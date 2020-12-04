Affin Bank weighs IPO of asset management unit

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Kuala Lumpur
AFFIN Bank is considering an initial public offering of its asset management unit that could raise about RM500 million (S$164 million), people familiar with the matter said.
The Malaysian lender is working with advisers on the potential listing for Affin Hwang Asset...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes