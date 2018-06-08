You are here
BT EXCLUSIVE
After dash to HK, Ron Sim aims to strike it right with V3 IPO
OSIM founder is waiting for a better time; he also wants to lead V3 into live entertainment business
Singapore
AFTER the initial rush to kickstart the initial public offering (IPO) process for his company in Hong Kong just months after it was delisted here, OSIM founder Ron Sim is biding his time.
V3, Mr Sim's repackaged massage chair and lifestyle products group, got the go-ahead
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg