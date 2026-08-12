After a strong Q2, what’s next for Singapore banks? Analysts see DBS, OCBC ahead on wealth
UOB is overshadowed by weaker fee outlook and asset-quality concerns, but some analysts call it a ‘value play’
- All three banks posted second-quarter net profits that beat market expectations. PHOTO: BT FILE
[SINGAPORE] Analysts are increasingly split on the outlook for Singapore’s three banks after their second-quarter results, as wealth management becomes a key differentiator in a lower interest rate environment.
They were more upbeat on DBS and OCBC as their strong wealth management performances were accompanied by a more positive broader earnings outlook.
UOB, meanwhile, faces questions over the execution of its wealth strategy, alongside persistent asset-quality concerns and a weaker fee income forecast.
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