After a strong Q2, what’s next for Singapore banks? Analysts see DBS, OCBC ahead on wealth

UOB is overshadowed by weaker fee outlook and asset-quality concerns, but some analysts call it a ‘value play’

All three banks posted second-quarter net profits that beat market expectations. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Analysts are increasingly split on the outlook for Singapore’s three banks after their second-quarter results, as wealth management becomes a key differentiator in a lower interest rate environment.

They were more upbeat on DBS and OCBC as their strong wealth management performances were accompanied by a more positive broader earnings outlook.

UOB, meanwhile, faces questions over the execution of its wealth strategy, alongside persistent asset-quality concerns and a weaker fee income forecast.