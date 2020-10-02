You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

AGV executive director, probed by CAD, agrees to step down

Fri, Oct 02, 2020 - 9:23 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

AGV Group's executive director for Singapore operations, Albert Ang, has agreed to leave the Catalist-listed company as recommended by the nominating committee.

Mr Ang, 53, was investigated by the Singapore Police Force's Commercial Affairs Department (CAD), which recently said there were reasonable grounds to believe he had committed an offence.

CAD had launched a probe into the offence of false trading and market rigging transactions under Section 197 of the Securities and Futures Act of Singapore.

Mr Ang was arrested and placed on bail in early September. On Thursday, he stated that he had not been formally charged in court for any such offence under the Act.

In light of these developments and "as a matter of prudence", the company's nominating committee had recommended to the board that Mr Ang should step down as it was inclined to take the position that he was no longer fit and proper to continue as an executive director, AGV said in a filing on Thursday night.

SEE ALSO

MAS orders Ayondo to provide documents for investigation

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

He had been unwilling to resign last month, maintaining his innocence and asking for time to consider and seek counsel on the matter.

Mr Ang was placed on a leave of absence on Aug 7. He stepped down as a director of AGV and its subsidiaries on Thursday.

Before his latest role, Mr Ang had been the group's chief executive officer since 2016. He was redesignated as the company's executive director of Singapore operations this January, to be responsible for formulating new business development plans for the Singapore operations.

AGV on Thursday reiterated that his resignation will not affect the operations of the company and its subsidiaries.

The group's general manager for Singapore has stepped in to fulfil Mr Ang's duties and responsibilities to ensure the smooth running of the business and operations, AGV added.

CAD and the Monetary Authority of Singapore in July asked AGV for information and documents in relation to an alleged offence under the Securities and Futures Act. The offence was said to have been committed between July 2017 and March 2018.

Mr Ang has a deemed interest of about 23.1 million AGV shares, held by Asiagalv Capital, a limited partnership between Mr Ang and his brother James Ang, according to AGV's filing on Thursday. Mr James Ang, 50, was an executive director and chief operating officer of AGV, before stepping down in January this year to concentrate on his role as a director at the company's subsidiaries.

Shares of AGV, which provides hot-dipped galvanising services, gained 0.2 Singapore cent or 9.1 per cent to 2.4 cents at Thursday's close, before the announcement.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 2, 2020 09:20 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares fall at Friday's open

MALAYSIA share prices started trading on lower ground on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite...

Oct 2, 2020 09:19 AM
Companies & Markets

Moody's downgrades CMT to A3; upgrades CCT to Baa1

MOODY'S Investors Service has downgraded the issuer and senior unsecured ratings of CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT) to...

Oct 2, 2020 09:10 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Markets reopen after glitch halted trade all day

[TOKYO] Tokyo stock markets successfully reopened on Friday after a hardware failure caused an unprecedented day-...

Oct 2, 2020 09:07 AM
Stocks

US: Tech shares lead Wall Street up ahead of jobs data, oil prices fall

[NEW YORK] Tech shares led Wall Street higher Thursday as markets weighed mixed economic data and ongoing talks over...

Oct 2, 2020 08:59 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CMT, CCT, AGV Group, Lendlease Global Reit, OUE

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pinnacle@Duxton five-room flat sets resale record at S$1.26m

Witty Wicker

Private home purchases at odds with headline economic toll

What will Singtel's new CEO mean for its share price?

Singtel's group CEO Chua Sock Koong to retire; Yuen Kuan Moon to take over

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.