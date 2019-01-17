You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

AGV Group seeks 2-month extension for holding of AGM

Thu, Jan 17, 2019 - 7:57 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

AGV Group Limited is seeking an extension of two months for its AGM for FY2018 to be held by Mar 31 instead of Jan 31 as the company's auditors need more time to finalise and issue their audit report.

In a filing to the Singapore Exchange, the company said that its auditors had just commenced fieldwork, which had "taken longer than expected to complete due to the major time loss from the December holiday period".

It added that the auditors would only be able to finalise and issue their audit report in late February, after which the company would also require some time to prepare, proofread, perform accuracy checks, print and distribute its annual report to shareholders, as well as take into account the requisite notice period prior to the holding of its FY2018 AGM.

As such, AGV Group said that it is unable to complete its audit for FY2018 and make the necessary preparations to hold its AGM by Jan 31 but expects to be able to do so at the latest by Mar 31.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company said that it will announce the outcome of the application for the extension in due course.

Companies & Markets

OUE Lippo Healthcare obtains final arbitration award against individual David Lin

Keppel Capital's fund closes at US$1.1b, exceeds targets

Sias chief calls for answers as Hyflux debt revamp drags on

Frasers Commercial Trust: In talks with various prospective tenants to lease space at Alexandra Technopark

S&P assigns Swiss biotech Lonza BBB+ credit rating with stable outlook

Singtel, Ericsson and Singapore Polytechnic open Singapore’s first live 5G facility

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_170119_1.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Garage

Insurers tap startup platforms to open new distribution channels

BT_20190117_NBBREXIT_3670878.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

UK currency, stocks hope for the best in May's crushing defeat

BP_SGX_170119_3.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Critical report on Catalist sparks a lively debate

Most Read

1 A big step by CapitaLand and Temasek in play for global stakes
2 Glassdoor launches operations in Singapore
3 CapitaLand's S$11b buy is big, but will it be beautiful?
4 Cook, work, play in malls. But whither the retail property recovery?
5 Google in talks for 400,000 sq ft space at Alexandra Technopark
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_NODX_170119_1.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports down 8.5% in December, confounding rebound expectations

doc73obabpb59u1jr9fhcyd_doc6ue8k92klgoxignz4os.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 17, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Funding for tech tools tops Budget wish list of Singapore firms: SBF poll

Jan 17, 2019
Technology

CenturyLink opens its first S-E Asia security operations centre in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening