AGV Group seeks 2-month extension for holding of AGM

AGV Group Limited is seeking an extension of two months for its AGM for FY2018 to be held by Mar 31 instead of Jan 31 as the company's auditors need more time to finalise and issue their audit report.

In a filing to the Singapore Exchange, the company said that its auditors had just commenced fieldwork, which had "taken longer than expected to complete due to the major time loss from the December holiday period".

It added that the auditors would only be able to finalise and issue their audit report in late February, after which the company would also require some time to prepare, proofread, perform accuracy checks, print and distribute its annual report to shareholders, as well as take into account the requisite notice period prior to the holding of its FY2018 AGM.

As such, AGV Group said that it is unable to complete its audit for FY2018 and make the necessary preparations to hold its AGM by Jan 31 but expects to be able to do so at the latest by Mar 31.

The company said that it will announce the outcome of the application for the extension in due course.